Tokyo stocks open higher as exporters bought on weaker yen

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, lifted by exporter issues after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar amid receding prospects for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market data.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 38.63 points, or 0.12 percent, from Thursday to 33,326.92. The broader Topix index was up 8.11 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,386.90.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, oil and coal product, and consumer credit issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetche...