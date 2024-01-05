Tuna fetches 114 million yen at New Year auction in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A bluefin tuna fetched 114.24 million yen ($789,000) on Friday at the New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, the fourth highest price since record-keeping began in 1999.

The 238-kilogram fish, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was jointly bought by Tokyo-based intermediate wholesaler Yamayuki and the company that operates the Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant.

The price topped last year’s 36.04 million yen. The highest price was marked in 2019 when a 278-kg bluefin tuna fetched 333.6 million yen at the New Year auction held for the first time in Toyo...