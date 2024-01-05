Tokyo stocks rise in morning as weaker yen spurs buying of exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on the buying of exporter issues as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market data reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 154.33 points, or 0.46 percent, from Thursday to 33,442.62. The broader Topix index was up 13.40 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,392.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, real estate and bank issues.