N. Korea’s Kim seeks increased output of ICBM launch vehicles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a factory manufacturing launch vehicles for intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the Hwasong-18, calling for output to be boosted in preparation for “a military showdown with the enemy,” state-run media said Friday.

During the inspection, the date of which was not stated by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim underlined the need for the factory to “make signal successes continuously in the production to radically modernize our army.”

Kim referred to the importance of producing various military vehicles known as transporter erector launc...