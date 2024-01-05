Football: Endo voted Liverpool’s Player of the Month for December

Newsfrom Japan

Japan captain Wataru Endo was rewarded for his recent solid contributions at Liverpool by being voted the English Premier League leaders’ Player of the Month for December on Thursday.

The 30-year-old won the monthly award for the first time since his summer move from Stuttgart, ranking above Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in a fan poll after finding his feet at his new club.

The defensive midfielder began the month by scoring his first league goal on Dec. 3 when he came on as a late substitute and scored a vital leveler to spark a dramatic 4-3 home win over Fulham.

Endo has since sta...