Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak as exporters rise on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday, with the Nikkei index snapping a three-day losing streak, as exporter shares were bought on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar after firm U.S. labor data lowered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 89.13 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday at 33,377.42. The broader Topix index finished 14.75 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 2,393.54.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, bank and real estate issues.