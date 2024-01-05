Baseball: Ohtani, Dodgers to make donations to quake-hit Japan areas
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Shohei Ohtani and his new club the Los Angeles Dodgers will make donations to the central Japan areas hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, the two-way star posted Thursday on his Instagram.
Ohtani will make a personal donation of an unspecified amount, while the Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball, the ownership group of the MLB club, will jointly donate $1 million, the post said.
The death toll reached 94 and more than 200 are unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon after the magnitude-7.6 quake disaster devastated the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas.
“While ...