Baseball: Ohtani, Dodgers to make donations to quake-hit Japan areas

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani and his new club the Los Angeles Dodgers will make donations to the central Japan areas hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, the two-way star posted Thursday on his Instagram.

Ohtani will make a personal donation of an unspecified amount, while the Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball, the ownership group of the MLB club, will jointly donate $1 million, the post said.

The death toll reached 94 and more than 200 are unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon after the magnitude-7.6 quake disaster devastated the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas.

“While ...