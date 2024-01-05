Baseball: Talks under way for 2025 MLB season opener in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Major League Baseball is in talks with its Japanese counterpart on having an MLB season-opening series at Tokyo Dome in March 2025, Nippon Professional Baseball’s commissioner said Friday.

“We are on track to hold the series, but it’s undecided which teams are coming,” said commissioner Sadayuki Sakakibara, a former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren.

NPB is also considering having major league and Japanese teams play exhibition games at Es Con Field Hokkaido before or after the MLB season opener.

The Nippon Ham Fighters’ Es Con Field Hokkaido opened last year. Los A...