Runway entry alert operating normally during Tokyo airport collision

Newsfrom Japan

A monitoring system that alerts flight controllers when an aircraft enters an airport runway to prevent accidents was operating normally when a Japan Airlines jetliner collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport earlier this week, the transport ministry said Friday. The function causes the entire runway to flash yellow on the controller's display, with the aircraft in red, when it detects an entry. Investigators will look into the possibility that the controller may have missed the onscreen alert. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has said the...