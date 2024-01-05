Football: Nagoya defender Fujii to join Belgian club Kortrijk

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus defender Haruya Fujii is set to join Belgian first-division club Kortrijk, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The 23-year-old Fujii made his senior national team debut for Japan in a New Year's Day friendly match against Thailand. The transfer is likely to be worth about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million), according to the sources. The product of Nagoya's youth system, Fujii made his J-League debut in 2019. The Aichi Prefecture native, who stands 187 centimeters and is known for his strength in one-on-one situations, played in 31 first-division matches in 2022 and all 3...