Central Japan quake causes no problem at local nuclear plant: utility

Newsfrom Japan

A recent major earthquake that hit a wide area centering on the Noto Peninsula, central Japan, has caused no major safety problems at the local Shika nuclear power plant, the operator said in a postdisaster review Friday. According to Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Monday's 7.6-magnitude quake registered upper 5 of a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale beneath the No. 1 reactor of the plant in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. The two-unit plant was offline at the time. The company said it found bumps and dents at four locations on the plant's premises, and part of the outer power supply...