Central Japan quake causes no problem at local nuclear plant: utility

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
A recent major earthquake that hit a wide area centering on the Noto Peninsula, central Japan, has caused no major safety problems at the local Shika nuclear power plant, the operator said in a postdisaster review Friday. According to Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Monday's 7.6-magnitude quake registered upper 5 of a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale beneath the No. 1 reactor of the plant in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. The two-unit plant was offline at the time. The company said it found bumps and dents at four locations on the plant's premises, and part of the outer power supply...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society