Man arrested for pushing woman off JR station platform in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for pushing a woman off the platform onto the rail tracks at Tokyo's JR Shinagawa Station, police said. The woman in her 60s was taken to hospital but suffered no life-threatening injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at the major rail hub, the police said. The man from Osaka Prefecture has admitted to the charge of attempted murder, saying he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars, they said. Witnesses apprehended the man and handed him over to police officers, they said.