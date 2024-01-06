Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing after window blows out
An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing on Friday in Portland, Oregon after a section of the fuselage blew out shortly after departure, according to U.S. media reports. The airline said the plane, which was bound for Ontario, California, landed safety back at the airport in Portland, with 171 passengers and six crew members onboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the incident.