Football: Kawasaki defender Yamane signs with LA Galaxy in MLS

Newsfrom Japan

The LA Galaxy of North America's Major League Soccer on Friday announced the signing of former Japan defender Miki Yamane from the J-League's Kawasaki Frontale. The 30-year-old right-back played for Japan at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and contributed to back-to-back J1 titles for Kawasaki in 2020 and 2021. The Los Angeles club, which is home to former Japan captain Maya Yoshida, has signed Yamane to a three-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season. "We're pleased to add a player of Miki's pedigree to the team," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a statement. "Miki is an experie...