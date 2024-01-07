Toyota to restart domestic production Mon. on schedule after quake

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. will restart this year’s domestic vehicle production on schedule from Monday, despite some suppliers suffering disruption caused by a recent powerful earthquake that struck the country’s Noto Peninsula, the automaker said Sunday.

Toyota said that due to many suppliers and affiliates suffering damage in the quake, it will use parts held in stock outside affected areas.

The company said it will assess the status of its suppliers for the period after Jan. 15 before determining its ongoing production activities.

The automaker earlier said it will not be able to start production ...