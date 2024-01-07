Last runway set to reopen at Tokyo’s Haneda with JAL wreckage cleared

Newsfrom Japan

The wreckage of a Japan Airlines jetliner that collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport earlier this week was removed from the runway on Sunday, paving the way for its reopening the next day.

The fatal collision and the prolonged closure of one of four runways at Japan’s busiest airport has forced the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights and affected more than 200,000 passengers during the New Year holiday season.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has said it will reopen Runway C on Monday.

Of the four runways at Haneda airport, a key ga...