Japan's labor productivity ranked 30th among 38 OECD members in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japan ranked 30th in labor productivity among the 38 Organization for Economic Cooperation Development members in 2022, down two spots from the previous year and to a new lowest-ever position, a Tokyo-based group said. Measured by the worth of goods or services a worker can produce per hour, labor productivity totaled $52.30 in Japan, the lowest calculated among the Group of Seven advanced economies since 1970 when comparable data became available, the Japan Productivity Center said. The result marked the fourth straight year Japan has fallen down the rankings since placing in 21st in 2018, al...