Baseball: Cubs among 4 teams chasing lefty Imanaga

Newsfrom Japan

Left-hander Shota Imanaga is continuing to draw interest from the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox ahead of Thursday's deadline to sign him under the posting system, MLB.com reported. The New York Mets have agreed to a two-year deal with southpaw Sean Manaea and their starting rotation, which includes Kodai Senga, is believed to be complete, according to the report published Sunday. U.S. media reports indicate the New York Yankees are out of the running for the 30-year-old Imanaga, who has been posted by the Central League's DeNA BayStars.