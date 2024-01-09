Japan household spending falls 2.9% in November
Japan’s household spending in November fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, declining for the ninth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 286,922 yen ($1,990), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.