Japan household spending falls 2.9% in November

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan’s household spending in November fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, declining for the ninth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 286,922 yen ($1,990), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News