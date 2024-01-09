Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on tech gains tracking Wall St. rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, with the Nikkei index hitting its highest level since March 1990, as investors snapped up technology shares after significant advances by their Wall Street counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 532.91 points, or 1.60 percent, from Friday to 33,910.33. The broader Topix index was up 23.26 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,416.80. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and m...