Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning as tech soars on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index trading at its highest level since March 1990, as investors bought up technology stocks, tracking gains among their counterparts on Wall Street overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 481.21 points, or 1.44 percent, from Friday to 33,858.63. The broader Topix index was up 22.20 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,415.74. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues.