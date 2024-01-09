URGENT: Nikkei ends at highest level since March 1990 on tech buying

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed at its highest level in around 34 years on Tuesday, as investors bought up technology stocks tracking gains among their U.S. counterparts.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 385.76 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday at 33,763.18, its highest close since March 9, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

The broader Topix index finished 19.55 points, or 0.82 percent, higher at 2,413.09.