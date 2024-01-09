Japan announces emergency safety steps after Tokyo airport collision

Newsfrom Japan

The transport ministry announced emergency safety steps on Tuesday following a deadly plane collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, clarifying the information that air traffic controllers can provide to planes to prevent any miscommunication.

In the accident, which occurred a week ago and involved a Japan Airlines jetliner and a coast guard aircraft, the tower traffic controller told the coast guard plane it would be “No. 1” to take off, possibly leading the captain to have erroneously thought he was cleared to enter the runway where the collision happened.

Under the emergency steps, controllers ...