S. Korean parliament passes bill banning sale of dog meat

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's parliament passed a bill banning the butchering and selling of dog meat on Tuesday in a bid to end the long-continued practice in the country. Dog meat was once consumed as it was thought to have stamina-boosting properties but it has become less popular in recent years, with a rising amount of South Koreans considering dogs as pets. Now that the bill has passed through the National Assembly with 208 votes in favor and two abstentions, breeding, butchering, distributing and selling dogs for food purposes will be banned from 2027, after a three-year grace period. Violation of the ...