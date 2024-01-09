Japan farm, fisheries exports in 2023 on track despite China ban

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's agricultural, fisheries and forestry product exports for 2023 are likely to have reached the same record high level as 2022, government data showed Tuesday, despite China's import ban on Japanese marine products over wastewater discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. Exports for the January-November period rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.28 trillion yen ($8.9 billion), supported by an expansion of sales destinations outside of China, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said. In 2022, Japanese exports of such products hit a record 1.4 trillion yen....