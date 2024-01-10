Japan's real wages fall for 20th straight month in November

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's real wages in November fell 3.0 percent from a year earlier for the 20th consecutive month of decline as the pace of salary growth failed to match price rises, government data showed Wednesday. Wage hikes are expected after the nation's upcoming annual "shunto" labor-management wage negotiations and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging firms to raise wages to a level that outpaces inflation. But whether such hikes can keep up with rising prices is hard to predict at this point, a labor ministry official said. Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker, in...