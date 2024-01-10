Tokyo stocks open higher on tech buying after gains by U.S. peers
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks moved higher in early trading Wednesday, led by technology shares that tracked overnight rises among their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 193.45 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday to 33,956.63. The broader Topix index was up 6.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,419.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.42-43 yen compared with 144.42-52 yen in New York and 144.06-07 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Th...