Tokyo stocks open higher on tech buying after gains by U.S. peers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks moved higher in early trading Wednesday, led by technology shares that tracked overnight rises among their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 193.45 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday to 33,956.63. The broader Topix index was up 6.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,419.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.42-43 yen compared with 144.42-52 yen in New York and 144.06-07 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Th...