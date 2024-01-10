Baseball: Southpaw Imanaga agrees to deal with Cubs: report

Newsfrom Japan

Left-hander Shota Imanaga has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs and will join the club pending medical clearance, MLB.com said Tuesday. The 30-year-old was posted by the Central League's DeNA BayStars and his negotiation period ends on Thursday. Should the move be completed, he will join countryman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki at the Cubs. The starter and winning pitcher for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final against the United States, Imanaga led the Central League with 174 strikeouts over 148 innings lasy year while having a 7-4 record and a 2.80 ERA in 22 games. He is 64-50 ...