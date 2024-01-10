Football: J-League winners Kobe sign Ideguchi from Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

J-League winners Vissel Kobe signed former Japan international Yosuke Ideguchi from Celtic on Tuesday in a full transfer. The 27-year-old midfielder spent 2023 on loan at his local club Avispa Fukuoka and helped them secure their first major trophy with the J-League Cup. The Gamba Osaka youth product joined Leeds in 2018 in the English second-tier Championship but failed to get playing time and returned to Gamba the following year, and was barely used at Celtic after joining the Scottish side in 2022. Ideguchi has scored two goals in 15 matches for Japan.