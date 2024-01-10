Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning as yen weakness lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Wednesday morning, as investors took heart from the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar to buy exporters, lifting the Nikkei to a new 34-year intraday high for a second trading day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 623.61 points, or 1.85 percent, from Tuesday to 34,386.79. The broader Topix index was up 31.25 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,444.34. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and electric appliance issues.