Football: Japan ease past Jordan 6-1 in Asian Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan geared up for the Asian Cup by beating Jordan 6-1 in Doha on Tuesday in an unofficial practice match played behind closed doors. Manager Hajime Moriyasu substituted his entire starting eleven in the second half, while injury-hit Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo were among players not taking part in the Qatari capital. "It was positive we could check our concept as a team both in attack and defense," Moriyasu said. Seeking their record-extending fifth title, the Samurai Blue begin their Asian Cup against Vietnam on Sunday before facing Iraq and Indonesia in Group D.