Nikkei stock index surges to near 34-yr high for 2nd day on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index soared Wednesday, ending at a nearly 34-year high for a second consecutive day, as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar sparked aggressive buying of exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 678.54 points, or 2.01 percent, from Tuesday at 34,441.72, its highest close since February 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished up 31.39 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,444.48, its highest close since March 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and electric ap...