JAL to preserve part of burned aircraft from Tokyo airport collision

Japan Airlines is considering preserving part of the jetliner burned after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last week as a reminder of the fatal accident to raise safety awareness within the company, a JAL official said Wednesday.

The collision on a runway killed five of the six people aboard the coast guard’s Bombardier DHC8-300 aircraft and left its captain severely injured, while all 379 passengers and crew on the JAL Airbus A350-900 managed to escape.

The carrier will formally decide on whether to keep part of the wreckage depending on the course of the...

Kyodo News

