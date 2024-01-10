Japan gov't appeals ruling on compensation for illegal investigation

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday appealed a court ruling that ordered them to compensate a company president and two others for an unlawful investigation into the alleged illegal export of items seen as capable of being used in the production of biological weapons. The Tokyo District Court last month ordered the governments to pay a total of around 160 million yen ($1.1 million) after finding the arrest and indictment of the three was illegal. The plaintiffs led by Masaaki Okawara, 74, president of machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co., also appealed th...