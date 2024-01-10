Russian tour group to visit N. Korea, possibly 1st since COVID

Newsfrom Japan

A Russian tour group is scheduled to visit North Korea next month, Russia's state-run media said Wednesday, with the participants possibly becoming the first group of foreign tourists in the country since Pyongyang shut its borders in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourists from a coastal area in Russia's Far East will visit Pyongyang and the Masikryong ski resort in eastern North Korea during their five-day tour to the Asian country from Feb. 9, according to the media report. According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, about 6,000 Russian people visited North Korea between 20...