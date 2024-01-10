Suzuki to invest 350 bil. rupees to build auto plant in India

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday it would invest 350 billion rupees ($4.2 billion) to build a car plant in India to solidify its leading position in the world's third-largest auto market. The Japanese carmaker will construct the new plant in Gujarat state to begin operations through its subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., in the year through March 2029, with an annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles in the future. Suzuki will also spend 32 billion rupees to ramp up production at its existing plant in the same state in a bid to increase its electric vehicle output. The additional p...