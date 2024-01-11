U.S. to send unofficial delegation after Taiwan elections

Newsfrom Japan

The United States plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after the island’s presidential and legislative elections, and Washington’s policy toward Taipei will remain the same regardless of the results, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

With the elections in Taiwan set to be held on Saturday, the official, speaking to the press on condition of anonymity, underscored that the United States does not have a “favorite or preferred candidate” and will oppose any outside interference in the self-ruled island’s democratic process.

The official said the composition of the high-...