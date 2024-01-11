Nikkei rallies to fresh 34-year high in morning on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index trading above 35,000 points for the first time in around 34 years, as the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar spurred buying of exporter issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 668.80 points, or 1.94 percent, from Wednesday to 35,110.52. The broader Topix index was up 44.17 points, or 1.81 percent, at 2,488.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and securities house issues.