BOJ lifts economic views on 2 regions, impact of quake uncertain

The Bank of Japan on Thursday stuck to its view that the economy is recovering, upgrading its views on two of the nine regions, despite uncertainty over the broader economic impact of an earthquake that struck central Japan early this month.

In the Sakura report, Kinki centering on Osaka was the only region whose economic view was downgraded. It maintained the assessments of the remaining six, including the Tokyo area.

The report is among key materials that the BOJ will scrutinize when it holds a two-day policy-setting meeting from Jan 22.

On the prospect of wage growth, a key factor for the B...