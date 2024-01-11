Business circles in Japan, S. Korea to jointly tackle climate change

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese and South Korean business chiefs vowed Thursday to deepen cooperation on tackling common challenges including climate change and their countries’ population declines.

In a joint statement, the major business lobbies of the two countries agreed on the importance of accelerating decarbonization efforts while ensuring economic growth and stable energy supplies.

The statement came amid bilateral tension following a series of court decisions ordering Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to South Koreans for wartime labor.

At the meeting of the two or...