Nikkei stock index ends at fresh 34-yr high above 35,000 on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday, with the Nikkei index ending above 35,000 at a nearly 34-year high for a third straight day as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar drove buying of not only exporters but a wide range of shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 608.14 points, or 1.77 percent, from Wednesday at 35,049.86. The broader Topix index finished 38.39 points, or 1.57 percent, higher at 2,482.87.

The Nikkei logged its best close since February 1990, while the Topix marked its highest finish since March 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transporta...