Japan's Renesas to buy U.S. chip firm Transphorm for $339 mil.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Thursday it will buy U.S. power semiconductor company Transphorm Inc. for $339 million to strengthen its lineup to meet increasing demand for products in the auto, energy and computing sectors. Renesas will acquire all outstanding shares of the U.S. company for $5.10 per share, a 35 percent premium to its closing price Wednesday, the Japanese company said. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. The deal will allow Renesas to acquire the U.S. company's technology for gallium nitride, a key next-generation mat...