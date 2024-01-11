Baseball: U.S. ambassador shares photos of meeting with Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel shared photos on social media Thursday showing him meeting with Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Japan, the pictures were taken recently at the diplomatic mission while Ohtani was temporarily back in the country.

In one photo, he and Emanuel pose side by side while holding a Dodgers jersey with the American League MVP’s name and No. 17.

In the other image, Emanuel and Ohtani hold a giant replica U.S. visa for the player’s dog, Decoy, also known as Dekopin. The canine gained worldwide fame after appearing wit...