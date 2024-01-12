Baseball: Cubs announce signing of Japanese lefty Imanaga

Newsfrom Japan

The Chicago Cubs said Thursday they have sealed a four-year contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga, who was posted by the DeNA BayStars of the country’s Central League.

The 30-year-old starting pitcher, who led the league with 174 strikeouts over 148 innings last year, will speak at a press conference in Chicago on Friday.

Imanaga chalked up a 7-4 record with a 2.80 ERA over 22 games last season. He was also the starter and winning pitcher for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final against the United States.

In signing with the Cubs, Imanaga joins countryman Seiya Suzuki, an ...