Tokyo stocks open sharply higher, Fast Retailing up after earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new 34-year intraday high, boosted partly by active buying of Fast Retailing after the Uniqlo clothing chain operator released favorable earnings.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 631.32 points, or 1.80 percent, from Thursday to 35,681.18. The broader Topix index was up 18.07 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,500.94.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, wholesale trade and marine transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.09-12 ...