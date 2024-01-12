Nikkei hits new 34-year high as Uniqlo operator bought after earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the Nikkei index hitting a 34-year high for a fourth trading day, supported by buying of Fast Retailing shares after the operator of Uniqlo casual closing chain reported robust earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 373.09 points, or 1.06 percent, from Thursday to 35,422.95. The broader Topix index was up 4.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,487.41.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and marine transportation issues.