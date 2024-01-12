Nikkei stock index logs fresh 34-yr high as Uniqlo operator soars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Friday as the Nikkei index’s heavyweight component Fast Retailing Co. helped the benchmark finish at a fresh 34-year high for a fourth consecutive day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 527.25 points, or 1.50 percent, from Thursday at 35,577.11. The broader Topix index finished 11.36 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 2,494.23.

The Nikkei logged its best close since February 1990, while the Topix came in at its highest finish since March 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and service issues.