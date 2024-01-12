Baseball: Soto breaks Ohtani's salary record for arbitration-eligible player: report

Newsfrom Japan

Slugging outfielder Juan Soto's tenure with the New York Yankees is off to a lucrative start, breaking Shohei Ohtani's salary record for an arbitration-eligible player, The Associated Press reported Thursday. Soto's new contract is said to be worth $31 million for 2024, a figure that would surpass Ohtani's $30 million deal for 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels. A free agent this offseason, Ohtani has since signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto will be a free agent after this season at the age of 26. Last year with the San Diego Padres, Soto hit .275 w...