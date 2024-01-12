Japanese passport back among world's most powerful: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has reclaimed its position among the countries with the world's most powerful passport, sharing top spot with five others based on the number of destinations its holders can access visa free, according to a recent survey by a consultancy firm. Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy and Spain lead the rankings with visa-free access to 194 out of 227 global destinations, according to the latest survey on passport power released by Henley & Partners Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday. Japan previously had the most powerful passport from 2018 but fell to third place in the rankings released in Jul...