Fujitsu responsibility in focus in redress over U.K. postal scandal

Fujitsu Ltd. is under scrutiny in Britain as to whether the Japanese electronics firm should compensate post office operators falsely accused of embezzlement from the 1990s into the 2010s because of glitches in its accounting system. The system problem, which caused the balances at postal stores to appear lower than the actual amounts and suggested the operators were stealing money, was already confirmed in 2019. Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake said 93 convictions have since been overturned. But a recent TV drama featuring the decades-old case encouraged many more of those involved t...